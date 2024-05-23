Skims’ WNBA Underwear Ad Campaign Earns $3.8 Million in Media Exposure With Models Cameron Brink, Kelsey Plum, Candace Parker and More

A Skims campaign starring WNBA athletes Candace Parker, Cameron Brink, Dijonai Carrington, Kelsey Plum and Skylar Diggins-Smith has earned the brand $3.8 million in media exposure, Launchmetrics confirmed on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian’s post of the campaign video, shared on the Skims cofounder and chief executive officer’s Instagram, generated an additional $392,000.

Candace Parker for Skims.

Launchmetrics uses a proprietary metric, media impact value, to assign a true monetary value to marketing strategies across print, online and social media in order to calculate ROI.

Photographed by Hugh Wilson, the basketball stars model underwear from Skims’ fan favorite Fits Everybody line.

Cameron Brink for Skims.

“I’m proud to launch this new WNBA campaign starring such an incredible cast of athletes. Championing women and women in sports is incredibly important to Skims,” Kardashian said in a statement earlier this month. “Our brand DNA is rooted in inclusivity, representation and women’s empowerment, which are values shared with the WNBA. We are honored to be the official underwear partner of the league and look forward to continuing our work together throughout the season.”

Since Skims’ NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball partnership announcement in the fall, the brand has gone viral with campaigns featuring NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and most recently, the Skims March All-Stars campaign spotlighting leading college basketball players like Arizona’s Caleb Love and UConn’s Donovan Clingan.

Skims’ Fits Everybody line is available on skims.com. Featuring a selection of colors and sizes, the collection includes bras, underwear, loungewear and staple pieces like bodysuits, T-shirts and turtlenecks.

Kelsey Plum for Skims.

Parker, who is now retired, is widely regarded as one of the best WNBA athletes of all time. She played as a power forward for the Los Angeles Sparks from 2008 to 2023. After spending her college career at Stanford University, Brink was the second overall WNBA draft pick in 2024, having been selected to join the Sparks.

