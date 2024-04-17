Skechers Adds Aaron Nola, Brendan Donovan and Chris Taylor to Its MLB Roster

Skechers has announced the addition of three players to its roster of Major League Baseball endorsers.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola and utility players Chris Taylor and Brendan Donovan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals, respectively, have signed deals to wear Skechers cleats on the baseball field for the 2024 season. They join Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Wade Miley, who have been with Skechers since 2022 and 2019, respectively.

Retired star and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols also signed with Skechers earlier in April and will star in Spanish-language campaigns for the brand.

Nola, the 10th-year veteran named to the All-Star team in 2018 and All-MLB Second Team in 2022, said in a press release: “I’m honored to be wearing Skechers this season, to promote the S around the league. A comfortable cleat is so important to my game — when I’m feeling good on the mound, I can totally focus on doing my job, getting the batter out.”

Donovan, the third-year player who won the National League’s first ever Gold Glove Award for a utility player, added: “It was amazing going back and forth with the design team through cleat reviews, adding my input each step of the way. These cleats show just how serious Skechers is—they care about performance, they care about comfort, and they’re producing a high-level cleat.”

Skechers has been increasing its presence across the professional sporting world over the past year, as it announced a long-rumored deal with NBA star Joel Embiid at the beginning of April. English soccer star Harry Kane also inked a lifetime deal late last summer, and a number of other players in the two sports have also joined the brand.

