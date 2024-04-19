The sixth annual Boston Celtics award show

The Boston Celtics’ 2023-24 NBA regular season has finally come to an end after a season for the record books, and it’s time to hand out some of the industry’s most prestigious awards.

Who will win the Blake Griffin Award for “Most Vibiest Player” on the Celtics’ roster this season? What about the coveted Marcus Smart “No, No, Yes!” Award? These awards can absolutely cement a player’s future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame eligibility, so there’s a lot on the line! The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, broke it all down on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire