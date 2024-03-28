Sixers will have Joel Embiid travel, workout with them on road trip

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers will prepare for another road trip following a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and they will have a familiar face with them on the trip.

Joel Embiid, who hasn’t played since Jan. 30 and undergoing a meniscus procedure on Feb. 6, is getting closer and closer to a return. The big fella is continuing to do on-the-court work and as the Sixers prepare for a quick 2-game trip to face the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors, Embiid will accompany the team.

“He is going on the trip to work out,” coach Nick Nurse said at practice on Thursday. “Yes.”

Speaking of practice, Nurse added that Embiid was in practice with the Sixers on Thursday. He wasn’t exactly doing any live action, but at least it’s something as he continues his recovery.

“Joel was in practice, I mean, not really practice, but he was in today doing work,” Nurse added. “He was doing it against other players. Just didn’t kind of still work with kind live bodies.”

While Embiid hasn’t been able to do much against live bodies and in real action just yet, the fact that he is now able to make this trip is a big step in the right direction. Philadelphia needs him back on the floor as it continues to fight and try to find ways to win games without the reigning league MVP.

“I still don’t, like, have a timeline,” Nurse added of Embiid. “I’d love to give you one. I mean, I would love to not have to continue this. That means he’s back playing, right? But, again, I think that it’s coming, but I also understand that like I see some growth here. I think this is helping us.”

On the season, the Sixers are 13-26 without Embiid. They haven’t been able to figure out how to replace a guy like him. However, the Sixers have shown a ton of fight and a ton of heart. It’s those attributes that give Nurse confidence that an Embiid return can boost Philadelphia back into contender status. Philadelphia has shown some real toughness as of late without him.

“Listen, I want to put the best players we got on the floor,” Nurse finished. “No doubt about it. Give ourselves the best chance to win, but I’m ready to go to the drawing board and to battle with the guys here to continue to, I think, polish and improve this group.”

The Sixers will face the Cavaliers on the road on Friday.

