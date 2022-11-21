Sixers’ Joel Embiid to miss multiple games with foot sprain

Sixers big man Joel Embiid has been sensational of late, but Philadelphia will have to navigate a back-to-back series of games without their MVP candidate this week.

The Sixers announced on Monday that Embiid is suffering from a left mid-foot sprain and will miss Tuesday’s showdown with the Brooklyn Nets, as well as Wednesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. Embiid will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

The Sixers will be welcoming Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia on Tuesday as the Nets visit, and Doc Rivers will now be without the trio of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.

