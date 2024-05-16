Up to six New England Patriots games to air on Boston 25 in 2024

At least half a dozen New England Patriots games will be found on Your Local Station in 2024.

Starting with the Patriots’ home opener against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, at least 6 games will air on FOX with the broadcast for the last two regular-season games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills up in the air.

The full list of games airing on Boston 25 News is as follows:

Week 2: Vs. Seattle Seahawks @1:00 PM

Week 4: At San Francisco 49ers @4:05 PM

Week 5: Vs. Miami Dolphins @1:00 PM

Week 9: At Tennessee Titans @1:00 PM

Week 10: At Chicago Bears @1:00 PM

Week 11: Vs. Los Angeles Rams @1:00 PM

The full 2024 slate is available by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

