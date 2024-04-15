Sisay Lemma Wins Men’s Boston Marathon in Adidas Adios Pro Evo 1 Running Sneaker

Ethiopian runner Sisay Lemma won the Boston Marathon men’s race while wearing the Adidas Adio Pro Evo 1. His official time was 2:06:17, the tenth fastest in the history of the event.

Monday’s victory marks the second World Marathon Major for Lemma, who won the 2021 London Marathon. He also won the Valencia Marathon in December with a time of 2:01:48 making him just the fourth man ever to run under 2:02.

Adidas launched the $500 Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 late last summer as both its most-expensive and lightest performance running shoe ever made. Each shoe weighs just 138 grams, which is 40 percent lighter than any other running shoe Adidas has made. The Adizero Adios Pro 3, which has made a number of podium appearances since its debut in 2022, weighs 218 grams. Nike’s Alphafly 3, which was worn by Kelvin Kiptum when he set a new world record for the men’s marathon last fall, comes in at 185 grams.

Boston, MA – April 15: Sisay Lemma crossed the finish line to win the men’s division of the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe via Getty Images

Made of Lightstrike Pro foam formed with a new non-compression molding process, the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1’s midsole features a first-of-its-kind rocker placed at 60 percent of the shoe’s length to trigger forward momentum and improve running economy. Beneath, an ultra-thin outsole is applied in targeted areas and is made of a proprietary rubber. No sockliner has been used to cut more weight, with only fabric sitting between the foot and the midsole.

We set ourselves the goal to create a racing shoe that is packed with the technology ambitious runners have come to love in the Adizero franchise but at a weight we’ve never seen before at Adidas,

Patrick Nava — VP of Product, Running, and Credibility Sports — said in a press release upon the shoe’s announcement. “To do this, we explored every element of a racing shoe, balancing what we could remove or change to reduce the weight.”

