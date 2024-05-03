Sir Jim Ratcliffe in withering attack on standards of cleanliness at Old Trafford and training HQ

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has slammed the lack of cleanliness and tidiness at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium and Carrington training ground in a scathing email to staff.

United’s new minority shareholder has claimed the standards of cleanliness at the facilities would not be acceptable at his Ineos and “we are a chemical company”.

The lack of tidiness in United’s IT department was branded a “disgrace” in the email - which was sent to all staff - with Ratcliffe adding that “frankly the dressing rooms of Under 18s and Under 21s” were not much better.

Ratcliffe, who has taken over full control of United’s football and day-to-day operations as part of the £1.03 billion deal that saw him take a 27.7 per cent stake in the club, visited the facilities earlier this week and was left dismayed by what he saw.

It prompted the Oldham-born billionaire to write to all staff to warn them that it is unacceptable for a top-level sporting organisation not to maintain the highest levels of cleanliness and tidiness.

He said it gave a poor impression to visitors including potential signings, the media and the parents of young footballers.

In December last year, United had their food hygiene rating for Old Trafford downgraded to one out of five from five after guests at a corporate event were served raw chicken. The rating now stands at four out of five.

Ratcliffe’s withering criticism is the latest example of the Ineos owner’s determination to raise standards at the club across the board in his bid to restore success at Old Trafford.

Earlier this week, the club’s non-football staff were ordered back into their offices in Manchester and London with Ratcliffe bringing an end to the work from home culture.

In March, Ratcliffe appointed corporate restructuring firm Interpath Advisory to review all areas of United’s business as part of a major cost-cutting drive at the club.

As part of the moves to lower expenditure, United have already scrapped company credit cards and chauffeur driven cars for staff members, who have also been asked to contribute to their own food and travel costs for the journey to London for this month’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

