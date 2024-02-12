Single-game Detroit Tigers tickets on sale Wednesday: Here are this season's fan giveaways

The Detroit Tigers begin reporting to Lakeland this week for the start of spring training, a welcomed sight for those itching for spring to arrive. And this is also the week you'll be able to start securing tickets to see the Tigers at Comerica Park this upcoming season.

Individual tickets for 2024 Tigers home games go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the team's ticket website, the team announced on Monday.

The Tigers' home opening day is slated for April 5 against the Oakland Athletics after starting the season with six games on the road. Traditional Opening Day is March 28 at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers also released a schedule of planned events and giveaways throughout the season, starting with a giveaway of a Tigers hockey jersey to the first 15,000 fans who show up for the second home game of the season, April 6.

The jersey is a part of the team's "Giveaway on Saturdays" promotion that will be featured for every home Saturday game throughout the season. The giveaways include jerseys for all sports, hats, hoodies, beach towels, bobbleheads (both players and radio announcer Dan Dickerson) and a Jim Leyland Starter kit, which includes a Tigers hat, sunglasses and a fake mustache.

The Leyland giveaway will take place on Aug. 3 when the Tigers play the Kansas City Royals. The team will have a full celebration honoring the former manager who coached in Detroit from 2006-13 after being elected into the this year's class of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Later in August, the Tigers will honor the 40th anniversary of the 1984 World Series team, the last Tigers squad to win it all, on Aug. 31. The first 15,000 fans will get a retro 1984 World Series replica jersey. According to the team, several members of the 1984 squad will be in attendance to be honored.

Radio broadcaster Dan Dickerson will have a bobblehead night on Saturday, April 27 against the Kansas City Royals to celebrate his 25th season calling Tigers games.

Each Friday night home game will be a “Friday Night Party in the Park,” which will include fireworks, live music and entertainment and pregame food and beverage specials on the Comerica Landing. Sundays remain "Chevy Sunday Kids Days," which will allow children to get player autographs on the concourse, run the bases after the game and enjoy free rides on the Ferris wheel and the Carousel.

The Tigers are also bringing back popular promotions such as "University Nights" honoring the different colleges and their alumni in Michigan as well as "Bark in the Park" when fans can bring their dogs to Comerica. Both of those events do not have a date yet, but will include special promotions and giveaways.

There are also themed games like Healthcare Appreciation (April 11 and 12), Military Appreciation Day (May 28), Homeplate (June 22), Educator Appreciation Day (June 24), Small Business Appreciation (June 25), Firefighter vs. Law Enforcement (July 10), Softball Day (July 28), Little League Day (Aug. 17) and First Responders Night (Sept. 11).

The second-to-last giveaway of the Tigers season will be a "Tigres" soccer jersey taking place on Sept. 14 when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

A day following Little League Day in August, the Tigers will play the Yankees in the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 18 for an audience mainly comprised of Little League World Series players.

Tuesday games at Comerica will be "313 Value Games" which will allow fans to buy tickets for as little as $19, while water, fountain drinks and hot dogs will cost $3. On Sundays, the Meijer Sunday Family Value Deal starts at $79, including four upper-level tickets, four hot dogs and four fountain drinks. The lower-level ticket package starts at $99 for a family of four, including four fountain drinks and four hot dogs.

Here is the full list of planned giveaways at Comerica throughout the season:

2024 Detroit Tigers Fan Giveaways

All giveaways apply to the first 15,000 fans to arrive at Comerica Park

April 6 vs. Athletics: Tigers Hockey Jersey

April 13 vs. Twins: Tigers Beanie

April 27 vs. Royals: Dan Dickerson Bobblehead to celebrate 25th season as team broadcaster

May 11 vs. Astros: Tigers rally pack

May 25 vs. Blue Jays: Tigers color block hoodie

June 8 vs. Brewers: Pink out the Park jersey

June 22 vs. White Sox: Beach Towel

July 13 vs. Dodgers: Retro Detroit Stars Hat

July 27 vs. Twins: Aloha Shirt

Aug. 3 vs. Royals: Jim Leyland Starter Pack (Hat, Sunglasses, Mustache)

Aug. 16 vs. Yankees: Bucket Hat

Aug. 17 vs. Yankees: Riley Greene Little League Classic Bobblehead

Aug. 31 vs. Red Sox: 1984 Tigers Replica Jersey

Sept. 14 vs. Orioles: ¡Fiesta Tigres! “Tigres” Soccer Jersey (must be 21 or older)

Sept. 28 vs. White Sox: Long Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

