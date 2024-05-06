Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Gabby Douglas to compete at Core Hydration Classic

Simone Biles, Suni Lee and Gabby Douglas all registered to compete at next week's Core Hydration Classic, which would mark the first gymnastics meet to ever feature three Olympic all-around gold medalists, according to USA Gymnastics.

The registered field, which is subject to change, also includes Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey, Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles and two-time world all-around medalist Shilese Jones.

The Classic on May 18 in Hartford, Connecticut, is followed by the Xfinity U.S. Championships from May 30 to June 2 in Fort Worth, Texas, and the Olympic Trials from June 27-30 in Minneapolis.

The Olympic Trials all-around winner automatically makes the five-woman Olympic team for the Paris Games.

A committee selects the rest of the team, taking into account results from domestic and international competitions dating to last September, including the Core Hydration Classic.

Biles, the 2016 Olympic all-around gold medalist, is set to make her 2024 competition debut at Classic. At last year's Classic, she won the all-around in her first competition since the Tokyo Games. She then won her eighth U.S. all-around title and her sixth world all-around title later in 2023.

Lee, the Tokyo Olympic all-around gold medalist, competes for the third time in 2024 after taking part in February's Winter Cup and April's American Classic. In early 2023, Lee was diagnosed with two different types of kidney diseases, which has made training and competing difficult.

Douglas, the 2012 Olympic all-around gold medalist, returned to competition at the American Classic on April 27, her first meet since the 2016 Rio Games. Douglas performed best on vault (second place) and balance beam (tied for fifth) against a field that did not include most of the contenders to make the Paris Olympic team.

