Silver Lake looking to add softball title to 2024 trophy case

SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – Even after starting the season on an 11-game win streak, Silver Lake softball is looking for more than an impressive record this year.

The program itself is accustomed to winning, having racked up 13 state titles over the years. However, the Eagles haven’t brought home the championship trophy since 2018, and this years’ team wants to change that.

“I just feel like they’re relaxed, a little more loose this year,” head coach Nick Hamilton said. Hamilton, who’s in his sixth year leading the program, says his players pulled out all the stops this past offseason.

Now, halfway through the year, they’ve scored double-digit runs in all but three games. Not only are they running the table against 3A opponents, but the Eagles have recorded three wins over 6A schools.

“A lot of people underestimate 3A schools in a lot of sports,” senior Avery Wende said. “So, that was exciting to just go out there and send a message.”

The Eagles have beaten Olathe Northwest, Shawnee Mission North and Gardner Edgerton so far.

“We always have a packed schedule,” Hamilton said. ‘We do it on purpose. We want to play the best if we want to be the best.”

The seniors, consisting of Wende, McKinley and Kaibryn Kruger, Makenzie McDaniel and Raely Sterling, credit their success to team chemistry. The Eagles have been making an effort to bring in the energy in the dugout during games, which the seniors say, has shown in their on-field performances.

“Having fun, playing relaxed and trusting one another,” McKinley Kruger said. “Softball is a game where everyone has to play their role and do it well, and I think we all do it really well and we support each other through it all.”

The five senior Eagles have all been playing together since their freshman year, and a few of them won the 3A state title with Silver Lake girls’ basketball just a few months ago.

All five seniors plan want to enjoy the rest of their senior year together, but their season end goal remains the same: winning the 3A state title.

