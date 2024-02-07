Signing day isn't just for recruiting: Texas adds no players to class, talks spring dates

National signing day was much like any other day Wednesday on the Texas campus.

The Longhorns didn't announce any additions to their 2024 signing class; Texas signed 23 high school recruits during December's early signing period, although three-star defensive lineman D'antre Robinson was later released from his letter of intent. Eight transfer players also have joined over the last two months. The Longhorns' class ranked No. 6 nationally in 247Sports' composite team ratings.

Still, there was some recruiting-related news to talk about on Wednesday. On Tuesday, UT announced job promotions for current staffers Brandon Harris (general manager), John Michael Jones (director of player personnel), Taylor Searels (director of recruiting) and Kyndal Perry (director of recruiting operations). Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian added that the recruiting department may soon make additional hires as well.

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian didn't add any high school recruits on Wednesday's national signing day, but he did address a number of topics in a press conference, including new staff hires, the quarterback depth chart and spring football dates.

"You have to be adaptable in this day and age of college football. I think now more than ever, we've got to make sure that we've got a strong foundation in place in that (recruiting) department," Sarkisian said.

Jones, who was previously an assistant director of player personnel at Texas, takes over for Billy Glasscock, who was recently hired to be the general manager at Ole Miss. Searels is taking over the job title once held by Harris, and Perry is inheriting her old job. Perry was UT's coordinator of recruiting operations.

A new position to handle all the moving parts of recruiting

As for Harris, the longtime UT staffer who was first hired by Tom Herman as an offensive analyst isn't replacing anyone. The football program didn't have a general manager.

The general manager position, however, is becoming more common in college football. In years past, Sarkisian said a general manager may have been likened to a director of player personnel in regard to talent evaluation and roster management. But the responsibilities of a general manager are "so much more now" because of the importance of the transfer portal, NIL and player relations.

"I wanted to make sure that I had somebody in that role that I was connected to on another level," Sarkisian said. "I think my time with Brandon has allowed me to do that. I think he thinks a lot like me, which is important. As much as I try to kind of oversee it all, I want to make sure if I can't be in a meeting that somebody is thinking and speaking on my behalf that is on the same wavelength as me."

Added Sarkisian of Harris: "I think he's a rock star in our profession. He's going to be in high-level roles for a long time."

A new staff position and changes

Speaking of staff, Sarkisian also was able to touch on the hiring of new assistant coaches Johnny Nansen and Kenny Baker. In addition to being the co-defensive coordinator, Nansen also will coach inside linebackers. Baker is now in charge of defensive linemen.

Sarkisian said Nansen is "a huge addition for us." He described Baker as "a guy that every person I call to ask about can't rave enough about."

Nansen replaces Jeff Choate, who left to become the head coach at Nevada. Baker's predecessor, Bo Davis, is now LSU's defensive line coach. Without citing specifics, Sarkisian revealed that almost all of his assistants had been offered a job elsewhere this offseason.

"That comes with success," said Sarkisian, who himself agreed to a contract extension this offseason that will keep him at Texas through 2030. Details of that contract have not yet been released. The UT board of regents will be asked to approve the contract later this month.

Texas football news and notes

Ewers still on top: During a 45-minute press conference, Sarkisian also touched on quarterback Quinn Ewers' decision to return to school and reaffirmed that the 22-game starter remains above Arch Manning on the depth chart. He declined to give an injury update on players, however, as Texas goes through winter conditioning, and discussed the eastward expansion of Texas' recruiting footprint as the Longhorns prepare for a move to the SEC.

On the Sugar Bowl: There also was time to reflect on a 37-31 loss to Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

"Everybody wants to win their last game and we had an opportunity; we did not play our best game that night. It was almost good enough, but it wasn't good enough," Sarkisian said. "I think everybody took their 24 or 48 hours to feel a little sorry for themselves, myself included, and then you get back to it. The competitor in you gets you up off the mat and gets your competitive juices and your drive going again."

Spring dates set: There also was some spring cleaning to be done. Sarkisian said Texas will begin holding three spring practices a week starting March 19. That will take the Longhorns up to their spring game on April 20. The on-campus pro day for UT's NFL hopefuls is set for March 20 and the program's coaching clinic will be held from March 22-23.

