Texas football should have a quiet national signing day after all its December signings

National signing day doesn't come with drama anymore. There won't be any hat ceremonies for potential Texas signees Wednesday, no last-minute flips. Heck, there's not expected to even be any more players signed by the Longhorns, who wrapped up their 2024 recruiting class during December’s early signing period.

But that won’t stop Texas coach Steve Sarkisian from meeting with the media to discuss, presumably, his team’s portal and coaching moves in January as well as the state of his program entering the spring. Oh, and he'll likely crow a bit about a class ranked No. 6 nationally by 247Sports' composite ratings. Pairing the completed recruiting class of 22 players with the eight players signed in the transfer portal, and Texas is No. 5 in 247Sports’ own rankings.

"I've never heard a coach get up and not be excited about his signing class, but I am excited about this class," Sarkisian said on December’s signing day. "I think there's a lot of depth to it. I think there's a lot of versatility to this class."

Let’s take a look at who Texas signed, all of whom have already enrolled except for cornerback Santana Wilson, offensive lineman Nate Kibble, defensive tackle Melvin Hills and punter Michael Kern. Players are listed based on their overall national prospect rating by 247Sports' composite:

Texas' class

EDGE Colin Simmons, Duncanville (5-star): Expected to provide Texas its long-needed elite pass rusher.

OT Brandon Baker, offensive tackle, Santa Ana, Calif. (5): The Mater Dei product has the size, athleticism that projects to an elite left tackle.

DB Kobe Black, Waco Connally (5): Also can play safety; that versatility could help garner immediate playing time.

S Xavier Filsaime, McKinney (5): Should help fill holes left at safety by 2023 departures. Flipped to Texas from Florida late in the recruiting cycle.

WR Ryan Wingo, St. Louis, Mo. (4): Tremendous size (6-2, 200) could help him immediately crack the receiver rotation.

RB Jerrick Gibson, IMG Academy, Fla. (4): Has the frame and burst that could put him in the rotation headlined by CJ Baxter and Jaydon Blue.

WR Aaron Butler, Calabasas, Calif. (4): Adds to the revamped receivers' room. He signed two days after Dec. 20th's early signing day.

ATH Wardell Mack, Marrero, La. (4): He flipped to Texas from Florida late in December. Can play safety, corner and nickel back.

EDGE Zina Umeozulu, Allen (4): The four-star joins his older brother, offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu, on the Texas roster.

CB Jordon Johnson-Rubell, IMG Academy, Fla. (4): One of two IMG Academy players signed, he's part of an impressive signing haul in the secondary.

WR Parker Livingstone, Lucas Lovejoy (4): His lanky frame (6-3, 185) could make an immediate impact, especially in the red zone.

CB Santana Wilson, Scottsdale, Ariz. (4): One of three true cornerbacks in this year's class.

OL Daniel Cruz, North Richland Hills (4): Projects as an interior lineman and likely will redshirt this fall.

QB Trey Owens, Houston Cypress-Fairbanks (4): Prototypical size (6-5, 205) who'll ideally serve as Texas' No. 3 quarterback while redshirting.

WR Freddie Dubose, Smithson Valley (4): Speedster joins a deep receivers' room, which probably means a redshirt season.

TE Jordan Washington, Houston Langham Creek (4): Considering the depth chart and experience of who's ahead of him, he might be Texas' future at tight end.

RB Christian Clark, Phoenix, Ariz. (4): The type of back that Sarkisian loves (receiving skills, versatility).

LB Tyanthony Smith, Jasper (4): The lone linebacker in the class. He flipped from Texas A&M on early signing day.

OL Nate Kibble, Humble Atascocita (4): Product of Atascocita's offensive line factory projects as an interior lineman.

DT Alex January, Duncanville (3): Could be an overlooked gem based on his size (6-4, 325) and high school production on a star-studded defense.

DT Melvin Hills, Lafayette, La. (3): Boasts intriguing pass-rushing ability inside, but needs to add bulk (6-3, 270) for Texas' scheme.

P Michael Kern, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (3): St. Thomas Aquinas product is pegged as Texas' starter following the graduation of Ryan Sanborn.

Nation's top 10 classes

1. Georgia; 2. Alabama; 3. Oregon; 4. Miami; 5. Ohio State; 6. Texas; 7. LSU; 8. Auburn; 9. Oklahoma; 10. Notre Dame

Who signed the 5-stars?

There are 37 five-star prospects per 247Sports' composite rankings. With four players signed, Texas is tied with Ohio State for the second-most:

5 — Alabama, Georgia

4 — Ohio State, Texas

3 — Miami

2 — Clemson, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee

1 — Auburn, Colorado, LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas Tech

— Thomas Jones

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football to have quiet national signing day after busy December