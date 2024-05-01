Signing Day at Brookstone
COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Brookstone student-athletes on signing to continue their careers at the collegiate level:
Chris Vickerson – Presbyterian College Football
Swift Branch – Sewanee Football
Will Giglio – ABAC Golf
Tommy Marstin – Lake Forest College Swimming
Holly Mattson – Middlebury College Swimming
Holt Young – Wesleyan University Football
You can hear from all of the signees below.
