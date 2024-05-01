Signing Day at Brookstone

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Brookstone student-athletes on signing to continue their careers at the collegiate level:

Chris Vickerson – Presbyterian College Football

Swift Branch – Sewanee Football

Will Giglio – ABAC Golf

Tommy Marstin – Lake Forest College Swimming

Holly Mattson – Middlebury College Swimming

Holt Young – Wesleyan University Football

You can hear from all of the signees below.

