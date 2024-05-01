Advertisement

Signing Day at Brookstone

Jack Patterson

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Brookstone student-athletes on signing to continue their careers at the collegiate level:

  • Chris Vickerson – Presbyterian College Football

  • Swift Branch – Sewanee Football

  • Will Giglio – ABAC Golf

  • Tommy Marstin – Lake Forest College Swimming

  • Holly Mattson – Middlebury College Swimming

  • Holt Young – Wesleyan University Football

You can hear from all of the signees below.

