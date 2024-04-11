The significance of Bear Alexander staying at USC is considerable

Georgia Bulldog transfer Bear Alexander, who transferred to USC in the fall of 2023, has been the big story at USC football this week. It was thought by many that he was going to enter the transfer portal before the start of the 2024 season, but after having a conversation with Lincoln Riley and new USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson, Alexander chose to stay at USC.

The Texas native by way of IMG Academy (Florida) made an immediate impact by bolstering the Trojan defensive line last season. He recorded 48 tackles, including 6.5 for loss (with 1.5 sacks). He led the team with 4 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass break-up, appearing in all 13 games and starting 12.

As a true freshman at Georgia in 2022, Bear Alexander appeared in 12 games. He recorded nine tackles, including two sacks, during his one season with the Bulldogs, helping Georgia to the 2022 national championship with a win over TCU 65-7. His role was minor, but he did get a sack in that title game versus Max Duggan and TCU.

The former five-star defensive tackle was down to a final six of Colordado, Miami, Oregon, Texas and Penn State last spring after entering the transfer portal and joining the Trojans.

Bear Alexander staying at USC means a number of things for the Trojans, but here’s the biggest point: Instead of having to replace Bear in the spring transfer portal window, USC can add to Bear in the spring portal. USC can stockpile depth and quality instead of having to replace roster spots and tread water.

BREAKING: USC DL Bear Alexander plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports. He recorded 48 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks this season after transferring in from Georgia. https://t.co/CSdGgSZjlX pic.twitter.com/D1kS5GrtOK — On3 (@On3sports) April 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire