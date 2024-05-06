Sierra Leone jockey Tyler Gaffalione could face discipline for Kentucky Derby 2024 ride

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione could face disciplinary action as a result of his ride aboard runner-up Sierra Leone in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

According to a statement issued Monday by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, Gaffalione has been ordered by stewards to attend “film review” of the race on Thursday.

“Stewards conduct film reviews routinely to review the conduct of jockeys during a race,” the KHRC statement said. “The stewards, in their discretion, can take disciplinary action against a jockey following the review.”

Gaffalione guided Sierra Leone to a late-running, second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby, a nose behind Mystik Dan. Sierra Leone beat Japan-bred Forever Young by a nose for second place.

Gaffalione and Sierra Leone engaged Forever Young and jockey Ryusei Sakai in a physical battle while trying to catch Mystik Dan in the final furlong. The horses made contact several times, and a photo appears to show Gaffalione making contact with Forever Young with his left hand.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione on Sierra Leone, left, puts his hand and whip on Forever Young with jockey Ryusei Sakai aboard as the two drive down the stretch to catch Mystik Dan with jockey Brian J. Hernandez. Mystik Dan won the 2

“He wanted to lean in today and made it a little difficult,” Gaffalione said after the race. “I had a hard time keeping him straight, and that definitely cost us. He gives you everything, very responsive, but he loses concentration.”

Sierra Leone trainer Chad Brown defended Gaffalione on Sunday morning.

“What Tyler was really attempting to do was make room for his left stick, which (Sierra Leone) really respects and keeps him straight,” Brown said. “The bumping and the tight duel between those horses disarmed him with the stick. All he had was a rein to pull on, and it really hurt his momentum.”

Sakai did not claim foul after the race.

“Claims of foul do not happen much in Japan,” said Hiroshi Ando, racing manager for Forever Young trainer Yoshito Yahagi. “It is the stewards’ call, not us.”

Some race fans have been critical of the race stewards for not posting an inquiry after the race to further examine the Sierra Leone-Forever Young battle.

The KHRC addressed that issue in its statement Monday.

“The stewards review every race in Kentucky live and by video replay before posting it official, and they followed the same procedure for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby,” the KHRC statement said. “After conducting their standard review of the race, determining no further review or investigation was necessary to conclude there were no incidents that altered the finish of the race, and seeing there were no objections filed, the stewards posted the Kentucky Derby official.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

Who will run in Preakness 2024? Mystik Dan and others who could be in field at Pimlico

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Tyler Gaffalione, Sierra Leone jockey, could face discipline for ride