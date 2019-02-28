Sidney Crosby's adorable conversation with young fan: 'I saw you on TV!'

Hockey kids say the darndest things.

We were reminded of this last week when a mic’d up four-year-old boy adorably took the ice for practice with his Timbits hockey teammates. And now we’ve got this young Penguins fan, who took the things kids say to a new level when he had a little chit chat with Sidney Crosby.

A group of young players known as the Little Penguins joined stars from their favourite team for a private skills session earlier in the week. It’s part of an annual program that provides free equipment for some 2,000 local kids, which Crosby has been running for the last 11 years.

“You remember being that age,” Crosby shared with NHL.com. “You get out there on the ice, and how fun it is.”

Crosby, still widely considered one of the best players in the world, has come a long way since he was a little tike finding his way on the ice. And while he’s certainly a superstar, at least one of the Little Penguins was anything but starstruck when he spotted Crosby on the ice.





It’s an adorable moment that includes one of the best compliments Crosby has likely received in his entire career.

“I saw you on T.V.,” the little guy said in the above video. “Nice job stealing the puck from Seth Jones last night.”

To Crosby’s surprise, the kid managed to stay up late enough to catch Pittsburgh defeat Columbus 5-2 earlier in the week. He and his family were staying in a hotel in preparation for the Little Penguins skills session.

“I watched when you got…when you won and you got the fifth goal.

“You were on TV at a restaurant, too.”

