Showboats host free football camp for Memphis kids

MEMPHIS – Battling attendance issues in year one of the United Football League, the Memphis Showboats giving back to the Memphis community Friday by hosting a free football clinic for a couple of hundred area youngsters.

Kids eager to talk football with a Showboats team eager to connect with the city.

One of the downsides to the UFL was the decision to house all eight teams in Texas and only fly into the home markets to play the games.

This camp, one of the few times the Showboats have been able to connect with their fans.Fans that got a real treat.

A chance to see coach John DeFilippo’s Super Bowl ring he won as a coach with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It is a little weird. I’m not going to lie, being in Arlington all week. There is an anticipation to get here because, I mean, me personally, it feels like I’m coming home. Being here last year, we lived in Memphis so I always look forward to coming here because when I’m here, I’m comfortable,” said Showboats receiver Vinny Papale. “Fans, any chance I can get to talk to them and build a relationship with the city and with the fan bases, is awesome. Great city with a lot of history and I’m and I’m proud to wear Memphis across my chest. That’s for sure.”

Good news, on the field for the Showboats heading into their game against unbeaten Birmingham. Case Cookus, who missed last week’s game with an elbow injury, will play and start against the Stallions, according to DeFilippo.

