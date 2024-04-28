‘A show of solidarity … more than celebrating the win’

Former internationals Tom Shanklin, James Hook and Elinor Snowsill discuss Wales’ celebrations after they secured victory against Italy in the final game of the Women’s Six Nations.

Despite the 22-20 win at the Principality Stadium, it was not enough to avoid finishing bottom of the table.

Snowsill said Wales would not be happy with how they performed during the tournament and that the celebrations at the final whistle were a show of solidarity for coach Ioan Cunningham.