Show Me Show Me escapes his horse stall, becomes a showoff at Royal Ascot

The race horse Show Me Show Me became a showoff Wednesday when he broke out of his stall at the Royal Ascot in England.

The 2-year-old colt escaped before the race at the Windsor Castle Stakes and successfully avoided capture, even after running into a gate.

🚨 LOOSE HORSE AT #RoyalAscot ALERT 🚨



Show Me Show Me got a bit startled and busted out the gate early, then proceeded to run free for a good while! pic.twitter.com/vNzgCGlKwL — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 19, 2019

He continued to race alone around as the crowd was reportedly told to stay quiet as to not spook the horse further. Show Me Show Me was pulled from the race by organizers after his solo gallop. The horse, trained by Richard Fahey, was a 50-to-1 longshot.

A horse escaped his stall at the Royal Ascot and had the gallop of his life. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Longines )

Show Me Show Me and jockey Paul Hanagan placed first in the Doncaster on May 30. They also opened the season with a first-place finish at the Brocklesby, winning by three-quarters of a length.

