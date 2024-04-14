Shota Imanaga achieves feat no Cubs pitcher has recorded in 115 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga continued his incredible start to his big league career on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, and in doing so he reached heights not seen by a Cubs pitcher in 115 years.

Imanaga recorded his second win of the season in his third career start, striking out four Mariners batters and giving up just one unearned run in a 4-1 victory in Seattle.

The win not only gave the Cubs a chance to take the series against the Mariners, but also lands Imanaga in some truly elite company.

Armed with a 2-0 record, Imanaga’s ERA remains an unblemished 0.000 on the season through 15.1 innings pitched.

According to Baseball Reference’s Stathead tool, Imanaga is the first Cubs pitcher since 1909 to post a perfect ERA in his first three career starts, with King Cole the last to do so. Ed Reulbach is the only other Cubs pitcher since 1900 to achieve the feat, doing so in 1905.

Cole did throw two complete games during that stretch, but issued 13 walks, compared to just two for Imanaga through 15.1 innings.

The rookie hurler has given up just nine hits and one unearned run so far, with two walks and 16 strikeouts on his resume.

He’s next slated to pitch when the Cubs return home for a four-game series against the Miami Marlins on Thursday night.

