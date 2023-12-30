Shorthanded Colorado basketball hangs on vs. Washington in Pac-12 opener after wild finish

BOULDER — Colorado men's basketball found out hours before tip-off of Friday night's Pac-12 opener against Washington that starting forward Tristan da Silva would be unable to play with an ankle injury he suffered during Thursday's practice.

The Buffaloes were already prepared to be without star freshman Cody Williams as he continues to recover from a wrist injury, but da Silva's unavailability led to Colorado being without two of its top three scorers against the conference's leading scorer: Washington forward Keion Brooks Jr.

Luckily for Colorado fans, senior Eddie Lampkin Jr., was up for the challenge, notching his third consecutive double-double and helping the Buffaloes erase a seven-point deficit late in the second half to hang on for a 73-69 win over the Huskies.

"Eddie is such an inspirational leader for our team, he plays with great energy," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said after the win. "Eddie was terrific, he takes up space down there and he's just a presence. We don't win this game without Eddie Lampkin tonight. No question about that."

Lampkin Jr. grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to go along with 17 points and ignited the CU Events Center crowd on multiple occasions with momentum-swinging plays on both ends of the floor.

Colorado led for 26 minutes of action but fell behind, 63-56, with just under six minutes left to play. From that point on, the Buffaloes went on a 17-6 run to end the game, highlighted by a thunderous J'Vonne Hadley dunk, and forced a stop on nine of the Huskies' last 12 possessions.

KJ Simpson was a driving force behind the late surge, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists (one turnover) and three steals. It was the junior guard's fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points, and the first time he's played north of 36 minutes in a non-overtime game this season.

"He (Boyle) told me to expect to play 40 (minutes) basically, but I'm conditioned well enough to play those minutes," Simpson said after the game. "I was ready to play 40 (minutes) for sure."

Without Williams and da Silva, four Buffaloes (Simpson, Lampkin Jr., J'vonne Hadley, Luke O'Brien) played at least 32 minutes (of a possible 40) on Friday night.

Sophomore guard Javon Ruffin saw his first action of the season after being previously expected to miss the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign. After playing in 24 games last season, Ruffin underwent his third knee surgery in less than three years back in April.

He returned to the court Friday night for the first time since February, and was met with a standing ovation from the CUEC crowd.

"It feels good to see him out there," Simpson said of Ruffin, who played seven minutes in his season debut. "It's been a minute since I've been on the floor with him. With more experience and more reps coming off an injury, you know, he's gonna get back to where he was and he's going to be that X-factor for us for sure. But it was just great to see him out there. I know he was excited to go out there."

Even with students away on break, the CUEC was electric for the Buffaloes' first home game of the Pac-12 slate. For Lampkin Jr,. a transfer from TCU, it was his first taste of a conference matchup in front of the home crowd.

"Shout out the fans because, I mean, I played in the Big 12 and to come to the Pac-12, I wouldn't expect them to be like that and imagine if the students were there," Lampkin Jr., said after the game. "Fans showed out and so did we and that's all that matters at the end of the day."

Friday night's win is the fifth in a row for Colorado (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) but a quick turnaround awaits the team on Sunday afternoon. The Buffaloes will host Washington State (9-3) at noon MT (Pac-12 Network). The Cougars lost to Utah, 80-58, on Friday night.

Boyle is unsure of when da Silva (or Williams) will be able to return, but confirmed that freshman guard RJ Smith, who hasn't played since Nov. 29, will miss the remainder of the season with a lower leg injury and apply for a medical redshirt.

