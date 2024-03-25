Shohei Ohtani responds to gambling allegations against his former interpreter
Shohei Ohtani, through his new interpreter, says he has never bet on baseball or any other sport.
Shohei Ohtani broke his silence on the gambling scandal surrounding his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.
Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers earlier this week.
The scandal has already seen a change in the story from Ohtani's camp.
A bombshell has landed in Ohtani's camp hours after the Dodgers' season opener.
The success of Ohtani's throwing program could see him play in the field this season.
Ohtani's wife is former Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka.
