Would it be shocking if Caleb Williams didn’t go #1 overall to the Bears? | Inside Coverage

Jori Epstein · Charles Robinson · Jason Fitz

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson, and Jori Epstein examine the potential impact of Caleb Williams' Pro Day performance on his status as the top pick in this year's NFL Draft. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.