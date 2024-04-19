Sheffield United v Burnley preview: Team news, head to head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United will be without Jayden Bogle and Jack Robinson, who suffered ankle injuries against Brentford and Chelsea respectively.

It could mean a Premier League debut for 18-year-old defender Sam Curtis, who signed from St. Patrick's Athletic in January.

Burnley welcome back defender Dara O'Shea after serving a one-match suspension.

Manager Vincent Kompany returns to the dugout after a ban of his own.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's only victory in 21 away games against Sheffield United was 3-2 in the Championship in 2008 (D6, L14).

The Clarets' 5-0 win in the reverse fixture last December was their biggest Premier League victory in what was Paul Heckingbottom's last game in charge of the Blades.

Sheffield United

The Blades are winless at Bramall Lane in 2024; their last home victory came against Brentford in December.

Sheffield United's home record is identical to Burnley's away record in the Premier League this season: W2, D4, L10.

Chris Wilder's side have conceded 47 league goals at home this season, the most by any side in a top-flight campaign since Chelsea (48) and Newcastle United (49) in 1960-61.

They have kept one Premier League clean sheet - the fewest ever recorded in a season is three by Birmingham City, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City.

Oli McBurnie has six goals in his past seven Premier League home games.

Burnley