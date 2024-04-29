'Sheffield United will come back stronger'

[BBC]

Former Sheffield United striker Carl Asaba believes that while the Blades' players will be disappointed after their relegation to the Championship was confirmed, they will learn from it and come back swinging next season.

Reacting to the 5-1 loss at Newcastle on the latest episode of the Blades Heaven podcast, he said: "You saw in the first half, if you attack as well as that and only score one goal, it's going to be very difficult.

"And then at the other end, we are very weak defensively. It's a real shame because there is so much promise, so much goodness that you are watching and yet again, how many times have we conceded four or five.

"The fans have given their all. It is very tough for the team on the pitch at the moment but they will be back stronger.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we actually have a stronger team than the team that started this season."

Asaba admits that it was always going to be hard for the Blades to stay up, but says there is still plenty of quality in their squad.

"When Chris [Wilder] took over, it was always a very difficult proposition to stay up," he said.

"I just hope we keep those younger players on long contracts. Arblaster once again looked as good as anyone on the pitch today."

"They completely cave in. When they go, they go.

"I get criticised for talking about how good some of these players are. It's really hard to explain what happens.

"They carved out chance after chance at Newcastle away. It's just hard to explain. I am really gutted for everyone."

