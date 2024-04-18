Sheff Utd v Burnley: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts before Sheffield United host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 BST).

Sheffield United have conceded 84 goals in their 32 Premier League games this season. That is the most at this stage of a top-flight campaign since Ipswich Town in 1963-64 (85), and the most the Blades have conceded in a league campaign since 1954-55 (86 in 42 games).

Burnley have dropped 24 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Brentford (30) losing more. Meanwhile, Sheffield United have let 17 points slip when winning this term, only losing more in 1993-94 (25).

Despite no team using more players in the Premier League than United this season (33), no side has had fewer different goalscorers than the Blades (10, excluding own goals).

Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni has been substituted off in 86% of his league appearances this season (25/29), the highest share of any player to play at least 20 games in Premier League history.