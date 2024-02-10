Shedeur Sanders: I don't see a quarterback that's better than me in the 2024 NFL draft

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders decided to keep playing for his father Deion instead of enter the 2024 NFL draft, but if he had turned pro, he thinks he'd be the best quarterback in this year's class.

“I’m biased, but I don’t see a quarterback that’s better than me,” Sanders told SI.com. “I don’t see a quarterback that went through as much adversity as me, that had four [offensive coordinators] in four years. “Coming from an HBCU, coming to a Power Five [program], having real pressure on me. A lot of people don’t understand, that’s a lot more adversity than you think just even being the son of Deion Sanders.”

Few would agree with Sanders that he's a better pro prospect than USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye, but Sanders believes he's done more with his opportunities than the other quarterbacks have with theirs.

“You put any of those guys in [my] situation, they’re not doing that. I respect their game, I respect what they’re doing because to be able to be a first-round draft pick, to be able to have success on the field, it takes a lot of hard work and determination and everything. But the most pressure and the safest bet is me.”

Sanders will have a chance this season to state his case that he deserves to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.