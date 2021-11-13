Shaquille O’Neal: Charles Barkley will never quit ‘Inside the NBA’

Shaq was a guest on this week’s “Marchand and Ourand” sports media podcast, a joint production between The Post and Sports Business Journal, and was asked by John Ourand if Barkley will really be done with the NBA studio show in two years, as he’s claimed. “He’s never gonna quit,” O’Neal said. “Charles is gonna be here forever. We need him, and he needs us. I’m convinced that if I’m retired and I don’t do nothing, I will falter away. This is what we do and what we live for. It’s what we’ve been doing, and we need each other. “We keep each other going. Look, I’ve been here 11 years. I’ve heard that spiel before, but he’s gonna be here till the wheels fall off.”

Source: Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post

