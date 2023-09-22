Shane Vereen doubles down on Pats to hit their win total ‘over' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots enter Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season still looking for their first win. Despite that, former Pats running back Shane Vereen isn't backing down from his optimistic preseason prediction.

Prior to the campaign, sportsbooks locked in the Patriots' 2023 win total over/under at 7.5. Vereen, during an episode of The Weekly Spread, confidently took the over.

The Patriots' 0-2 start has lowered their win total over/under to 6.5, according to Fanatics Sportsbook. That's a bet Vereen is still willing to take.

"I still believe," Vereen told The Weekly Spread host Tom Giles. "I understand it's not the start that we wanted. This offense is gonna take time for everybody to settle in and get confident in it.

"But I still believe that they're going to eclipse seven wins. I think you said the line might have moved down to 6.5 wins now, so I would double down on it. I'm all-in, and I believe the Patriots will get it done this year."

New England began its season against two difficult opponents in the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, though both of those losses came at home. Now, Bill Belichick's group will travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. That will be as close to a must-win that a game can get this early in the season, because it only gets tougher in Week 4 when the Patriots have to visit the Dallas Cowboys.

Patriots-Jets is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday. New England enters the matchup favored by 2.5 points, according to Fanatics Sportsbook.