Shanahan downplays Lance's impact on 49ers-Cowboys preparation

The 49ers and Dallas Cowboys will face off in a marquee matchup on "Sunday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium and nobody is more familiar with both teams than quarterback Trey Lance.

After Lance was selected by the 49ers with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the North Dakota State product struggled to find his footing with San Francisco and a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season derailed his first campaign as the starter.

Lance was buried on the 49ers' depth chart behind starter Brock Purdy and backup Sam Darnold in training camp, which led to a preseason trade to the Cowboys where he finds himself in a similar situation behind starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush.

In speaking to reporters on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked how much Lance will be able to reveal to the Cowboys about San Francisco's offense after Dallas offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Tuesday that the Cowboys will lean on Lance in preparation for Sunday's game.

Kyle Shanahan responds to the report that the Cowboys will lean on Trey Lance for insights on the 49ers' offense 🔽 pic.twitter.com/7Ratn9pPuh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2023

"As much as most coaches can," Shanahan said. "You can see the plays on tape, you can explain what we look at and stuff like that, which usually you can when you can stack up a lot of tape over the years and we've been here for a while. So hopefully he's talking to them all the time and making them focus totally on that instead of the simple stuff of watching the tape."

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa echoed a similar sentiment and downplayed Lance's impact on the Cowboys' game-planning.

"They have Trey, so I'm sure they have an idea [of our plan]."



Nick Bosa jokes about the familiarity between the 49ers and Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Z9ZN84JCs0 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2023

"Yeah, I think we have an idea of what they're going to do and they have Trey, so I'm sure they have an idea ... I don't know, I think the NFL is a copycat league and everybody knows pretty much everything. But obviously, gameplan stuff they won't know and we won't know, so there will be some surprises."

The 49ers and Cowboys have faced off in the playoffs in each of the past two seasons and should be familiar with one other already.

San Francisco won both matchups and will look to keep the streak going against their former arch-rivals on Sunday in what could be one of the best games all season.

