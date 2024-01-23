Shanahan becomes second NFL coach to accomplish this playoff feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kyle Shanahan has joined a short list of NFL head coaches who have achieved early postseason success.

With the 49ers defeating the Green Bay Packers in the divisional playoff round on Saturday, Shanahan advanced to his fourth conference championship game as a head coach, doing so in his first four playoff appearances.

Now having made it to the NFC Championship Game in all four seasons he has made the playoffs, Shanahan joins legendary 49ers coach George Seifert as the only coaches in NFL history to accomplish the feat. Shanahan reached the NFC title game in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, while Seifert made it to five conference championships from 1989-1994.

Of course, the big difference between the two coaches at this point is that Seifert won two Super Bowls with the 49ers, while Shanahan came up short during his first Super Bowl appearance.

After taking over for Bill Walsh in 1989, Seifert complied 98 wins for the 49ers, which still is a franchise record for wins. Between his three Super Bowl wins as an assistant coach and his two wins as head coach, Seifert has been a part of every single San Francisco championship so far.

Shanahan will lead the 49ers into a showdown with the upstart Detroit Lions on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. After struggling against the Packers in the divisional round, San Francisco will look to right the ship against Detroit, who is looking to advance to its first Super Bowl.

The 49ers are looking to advance to another Super Bowl and avoid joining an infamous list of NFL teams who have lost three straight conference championship games.

