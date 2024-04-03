Shams: LeBron James is expected to play one or two more years

LeBron James is still playing at an elite or near-elite level at age 39 and in his 21st season. But all good things come to an end, and all human beings are mortal.

Lately, James has mused publicly about how much longer he may play in the NBA. He hinted at retirement right after the Los Angeles Lakers were swept in last season’s Western Conference Finals, and after the Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, he said he doesn’t have very long left in his basketball career.

On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that according to people he has spoken to, James is only expected to play one or two more seasons after this one. However, Charania also said the four-time MVP still loves the game and wants to win another world championship (h/t Lakers Daily).

"One or two more years is the expectation for LeBron James.. Clearly he still loves the game and he still wants to win another ring" ~ @ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/rvwOwP1MPJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 2, 2024

“Yeah, Pat [McAfee], most people I talk to around LeBron James, about LeBron James, one to two more years is definitely the expectation that LeBron James is still going to play another year or two,” Charania said. “But it’s obvious — I mean based on his comments — he’s at the end of the road. And for players of LeBron James’ stature, it’s hard to come to grips with the reality of retirement. “And I spoke to Rich Paul actually today about LeBron James’ future and — the openness that LeBron James is talking with about retirement and about being at the end of the road. Rich Paul told me, ‘It’s like landing a plane. You don’t just land right away. When you’re 45 minutes out — when you’re about to descend — there’s a warning. There’s a little bit of an announcement.’ And I think that’s where Rich Paul kind of said this is at.”

James’ shooting efficiency, especially from 3-point range, is the best it’s been in years, and he even seems to have better stamina late in games than he’s had in recent seasons.

While the Lakers will almost certainly have to go through the play-in tournament, there’s a feeling that if they make it past the first round of the playoffs, they could have a puncher’s chance of going all the way.

But perhaps their best shot at another ring will come next season. Multiple reports have indicated they will go after a third star via trade this offseason.

At the same time, James can become a free agency and leave the team this summer, which would single-handedly slam its championship window shut, potentially for many years to come.

