Sexton, Jazz to visit Curry, Warriors

Utah Jazz (31-50, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (45-36, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays Utah in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Warriors are 25-26 in Western Conference games. Golden State is 17-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Jazz are 16-35 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the NBA with 45.4 rebounds per game led by John Collins averaging 8.5.

The Warriors' 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Jazz give up. The Jazz average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Warriors give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won 118-110 in the last matchup on April 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 26.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Sexton is averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Jazz. Keyonte George is averaging 12.6 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 47.0 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 107.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf).

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson: out (back), Walker Kessler: out (nose), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Kris Dunn: out (foot), John Collins: out (back), Collin Sexton: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.