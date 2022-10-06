Several key Alabama targets and commits set to be in town this weekend

Many recruits have circled the Texas A&M game as the weekend that they and their family want to be in Tuscaloosa for visits. This will be the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for the Alabama coaching staff and rightfully so after last season’s disappointing loss to the Aggies.

Several of the commits that will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend are Justice Haynes, Richard Young, Miles McVay, Hunter Osborne, and Eli Holstein. Each of these recruits are currently committed to Alabama as a part of the 2023 recruiting class.

A pair of commits from the 2024 recruiting class are also expected to be in Tuscaloosa this weekend. Those two are Jaylen Mbakwe and Perry Thompson.

Along with all of these commitments, there is an abundance of recruiting targets that will be in Tuscaloosa as well. Roll Tide Wire will take a look at some of the prospects that will be in attendance for the Texas A&M game.

Keon Keeley

The Alabama coaching staff has been in heavy pursuit of 2023 strong-side defensive end Keon Keeley since he de-committed from Notre Dame. Keeley will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend on an official visit. He has made two trips to Ohio State and a trip to Florida so far this season. However, the Crimson Tide are still in a good spot to land his commitment. As of right now, Alabama is the favorite to land Keeley at 52.4% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

Cormani McClain

Alabama already has four defensive backs (Jahlil Hurley, Brayson Hubbard, Caleb Downs, and Tony Mithcell) committed so far in the 2023 recruiting class. One of the top defensive backs in the entire class is Cormani McClain. The Florida native has been high on Alabama for quite a while. Other programs like Florida and Miami are in the mix as well. This is a crucial weekend for the Crimson Tide and they would like to cover some ground in his recruitment. As of now, he is trending towards the Gators.

Duce Robinson

Alabama has made it evident that they would like to sign two tight ends in the 2023 recruiting class. There is already one committed in Ty Lockwood. One of the few tight ends that the coaching staff is still pursuing is Duce Robinson. The two-sport athlete will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend. It will be his first trip to Alabama since receiving an offer. Other programs that are pursuing Robinson are Texas, Georgia, and USC. The Trojans are likely the favorite but don’t rule out Alabama just yet.

Suntarine Perkins (Ole Miss commit)

Perkins was once a potential flip candidate before the start of his senior season at Raleigh High School (MS). However, that hasn’t been the case, yet. Perkins has been committed to Ole Miss since November of 2021. The Alabama coaching staff has continued to pursue the top prospect in the state of Mississippi. He will be in town for the Texas A&M game which will be crucial for the Crimson Tide to continue to try to flip his commitment.

Kelby Collins (Florida commit)

Collins was expected to commit to Alabama but spurned the Crimson Tide for Florida. Despite his commitment, Collins will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend. The product of Gardendale, Alabama has been to Tuscaloosa on multiple different occasions. He also has plans to take an official visit to Alabama before the early signing period in December.

Jaren Hamilton

Alabama has landed commitments from three wide receivers so far in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Another one that the coaching staff is pushing to get on board is Jaren Hamilton. The Florida native received an offer from the Crimson Tide in June and has shown interest since then. His decision to make the trip to Tuscaloosa could be a sign for the future. We will continue to follow his recruitment.

Tyler Scott

After Scott announced his decommitment from Arkansas State, the Crimson Tide showed interest in the Georgia prospect. Although the Crimson Tide haven’t extended him an official offer, there is still interest between the two. If Alabama misses out on some of their defensive back targets, they may look to sign Scott.

Arion Carter (Memphis commit)

After taking an unofficial visit to Alabama for the Lousiana Monroe game, Carter received an official offer from the Crimson Tide. The current Memphis commit has seen his recruitment heat up as of late. Programs from all across the country took notice after he received an offer from the Crimson Tide. Nonetheless, that hasn’t wavered his amount of interest in Alabama. He will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend and will likely return later on. Alabama fans should keep a close eye on his recruitment.

KJ Bolden (2024)

Alabama has three players (Jake Pope, Seth McLaughlin, and Isaiah Bond) on their current roster from Buford High School (GA). The Wolves seem to produce elite talent every year. One of those elite talents is safety KJ Bolden. The highly-coveted safety has taken unofficial visits to Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Ohio State since the start of the season. The Crimson Tide will host him for an unofficial visit this weekend.

Sterling Dixon (2024)

Alabama will have one of the top in-state defensive prospects in town this weekend in Sterling Dixon. The product of Mobile, Alabama has been recruited heavily by rivals Alabama and Auburn. He will be in town this weekend for an unofficial visit.

Ellis Robinson IV (2024)

Over the past few years, the Alabama coaching staff has created a pipeline with IMG Academy (FL). Numerous players like Trey Sanders, Tyler Booker, and JC Latham all played for the Ascenders. Now, the time has come for junior defensive back Ellis Robinson IV. He is one of the top-rated prospects in the country and will be in town this weekend for an unofficial visit.

