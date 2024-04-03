Seton Hall leads Georgia wire to wire, headed to NIT Championship

It wasn't where they wanted to be, the Seton Hall didn't lose focus.

The Pirates have rolled to four straight victories, including last night's 84-67 victory over Georgia in the NIT Semifinal.

Seton Hall will now play Indiana State on Thursday night in the championship game.

More: Seton Hall basketball rocks Georgia in NIT semifinals; Indiana State showdown next

Al-Amir Dawes led the Pirates with 20 points, Dre Davis has 17 and Jaden Bediako has 17. Kadary Richmond has 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Seton Hall 3:16 says they're going to the finals

There's a time out on the floor with 3:16 remaining and Seton Hall enjoys an 80-66 advantage.

Al-Amir Dawes leads the Pirates with 20 points, Dre Davis has 17 and Jaden Bediako has 17. Kadary Richmond has 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Georgia hanging in, barely

Seton Hall holds a 70-51 lead with 8:21 to go. Al-Amir Dawes has 20 points, Dre Davis has 15 and Jaden Bediako has 13.

Don't make plans Thursday, Pirate fans

It's not over, but it might be time to get your tickets if you're a Seton Hall basketball fan and you want to see the Pirates play in a championship game.

Seton Hall leads 54-33 with under 16 minutes to go. It's not undoable, but Georgia is running out of time to get back in this game.

Good news, bad news for Georgia

The Bulldogs have scored on their last two possessions. But so have the Pirates.

This is good for Seton Hall. Georgia, down 50-33 with under 17 minutes to go, can't afford to go basket for basket with Seton Hall. The Bulldogs need to stay hot from the floor while getting stops at the other end.

Seton Hall ball out of the time out.

Bulldogs need a run

Georgia has cut the lead to 46-29 with 18:30 left in the game. The Bulldogs has played strong defense this half, but they need to fix the offense. They're shooting under 30 percent for the game.

Foul trouble

Nobody on either team is in foul trouble. Seton Hall Center Jaden Bediako is the only one with two for the Pirates.

The Bulldogs aren't in bad shape either. Only Frank Anselem-Ibe has two fouls.

Seton Hall leads 42-25 with 40 seconds to go in the first half.

Good first half for Pirates

Al-Amir Dawes has 12 points, Kadary Richmond has 10 and Dre Davis has nine for Seton Hall, who have a comfortable lead at halftime.

Richmond leads the team in rebounds with six. He also has a team-high four assists. Dylan Addae-Wusu and Dawes each have two steals.

Championship bound?

It's way too early to call this one over, but Seton Hall continues to dominate, building a 40-18 lead with four minutes to go in the first half. The Bulldogs have talent, but have yet to show signs of life.

Pirates lead by 15 late first half

Al-Amir Dawes has 10 points, Kadary Richmond has eight and Dre Davis has seven more to keep Seton Hall comfortably ahead of Georgia 33-18 with 6:26 left in the first half.

The Bulldogs are shooting better from the floor, but are still only connecting on just over 30 percent of their attempts. Seton Hall, meanwhile, is shooting 57.1 percent, including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. Georgia is shooting just 20 percent from 3.

Shooting differences

As the Pirates have built the lead, they've done so by being far more efficient in the field. Seton Hall is shooting 50 percent from the floor while the Bulldogs are 4-18 from the floor (22.2 percent). The Pirates are doubling up Georgia, 22-11.

Seton Hall continues to go streaking

The Pirates have built an 18-5 lead with 12:46 minutes left in the first half. Tough defense and opportunistic offense has Seton Hall looking good early in the game. Al-Amir Dawes and Kadary Richmond each have six points in the early going.

Pirates going on a run

After playing to a 2-2 tie, Seton Hall has reeled off eight straight to take a 10-2 advantage with 16:24 left in the first half. Kadary Richmond has four points, Dre Davis and Jaden Bediako each have three.

Hall of a start for Richmond

Kadary Richmond is off to a hot start, scoring the first four points for Seton Hall. The defense has held up, too, and the Pirates lead 4-2 with two minutes gone in the game.

Starting lineups for Georgia-Seton Hall

Georgia's starting lineup will be guards Silas Demary Jr., Noah Thomasson, Blue Cain, Dylan James and Frank Anselem-Ibe.

Seton Hall will start Kadary Richmond, Al-Amir Dawes, Dylan Addae-Wusu, Dre Davis and Jaden Bediako.

Up next

After playing to a stalemate at halftime, Indiana St. put on an offensive show in the second half, scoring 56 points to lead the Sycamores to a 100-90 win over Utah in the first half of the doubleheader.

Ryan Conwell scored 27 points and Robbie Avila scored 26 and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the winners, who improved to 32-6 on the year.

The Utes got 28 points from Deivon Smith and 17 from Branden Carlson in the loss.

Seton Hall-Georgia betting line

The Pirates are a -4.5 point favorite in tonight's game, which carries an over/under of 145.5 points.

Chasing history: Seton Hall chasing history in NIT basketball semifinal vs. Georgia

How to watch Seton Hall-Georgia

The second game of the NIT double header begins at 9:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2. The first half of the doubleheader, Utah vs. Indiana St., will air on ESPN at 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NIT semifinal: Seton Hall knocks off Georgia, bound for championship