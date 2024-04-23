How Seth Jarvis sparked Carolina Hurricanes’ wild comeback win over Islanders in Game 2

There was a lot to talk about, and there were a lot of good vibes in the Carolina Hurricanes’ locker room late Monday night.

Canes owner Tom Dundon moved about, chatting up players. Center Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a big scratch on his face, but also a big smile. Sebastian Aho was surrounded by the media.. Other players were going through their postgame workouts with a little extra energy and vigor.

Former Canes captain Justin Williams once said that a playoff series is often decided when one team breaks the other team’s will. It’s hard to say if the Hurricanes’ 5-3 comeback win over the New York Islanders, and the stunning way it unfolded at PNC Arena, did that Monday. Only time, and a few more games, will reveal that.

But the Islanders were leading 3-0 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup playoff first-round game. Goalie Semyon Varlamov was making key saves, the puck was bouncing the Islanders’ way and the Canes couldn’t find the net. Five times, Canes’ attempts hit the post.

It was still 3-1, Islanders, in the third period. Teuvo Teravainen had scored a power-play goal for the Canes in the second after a bad tripping penalty by Varlamov, but midway through the final period the Islanders seemed headed to a split of the first two games in the series and in a great position heading back to Long Island for the next two games at UBS Arena.

Carolina center Seth Jarvis (24) can’t get the pass to Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the first period of the Hurricanes game against the Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024.

And then Seth Jarvis scored — and everything changed.

The Canes kept the puck in the Isles’ zone, Jordan Staal’s pass went cross ice to Jarvis in the left circle and the winger ripped a shot that beat Varlamov high to the block side.

Just like that, it was 3-2. There was still 9:17 left in regulation. There was life on the Canes bench and a lot of noise in the building.

“He’s been incredible all year,” Jordan Martinook said of Jarvis. “He’s a big game player. For him to get that one, just to get us going … we felt like we were pushing, we were pushing but obviously we hadn’t scored. For Jarvy to get that, it was a beautiful goal and it got the place rocking.

“It didn’t really stop from then on out, so those are fun games to be a part of.”

Fun for the Hurricanes, but pure misery for the Islanders. The ending, from New York’s perspective, was nightmarish, the Canes pulling goalie Frederik Andersen for an extra attacker and Aho tying the score 3-3 with 2:15 left in regulation.

Then, Martinook scoring again, nine seconds later for a 4-3 lead.

Then, Jake Guentzel scoring an empty netter in the final minute for the 5-3 lead.

The ending was crazy. The place was in bedlam. Things turned chippy. Six penalties were called after Guentzel’s score, including three misconducts.

The final buzzer sounded and the Canes won. And most fans went home happy, giddy.

“It was exciting, Memories. It was really cool. It was amazing,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said, trying to find the right words to describe it.

“I don’t know, all those things. Just a great effort from everyone to stick with it. We found a way to get the ‘W.’ All the fun things, combined in one game.”

Carolina center Seth Jarvis (24) tangles with New York defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) in front of the goal during the third period of the Hurricanes’ 5-3 victory over the Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, April 22, 2024.

So many had a hand in the victory. Kotkaniemi slammed the Isles’ Cal Clutterbuck into the boards, the force of the hit knocking off Clutterbuck’s helmet. Stefan Noesen dropped the gloves to fight and later caused an angry Varlamov to trip him, leading to Teravainen’s goal.

Jarvis said veteran center Evgeny Kuznetsov was a calming presence on the bench, saying all the right things.

“He would not let us get too flustered,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis was on Staal’s line with Martinook in Game 2. He started with Aho and Guentzel in Game 1, but Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour made a switch during the series opener — Jarvis to the Staal line, Andrei Svechnikov to Aho’s line — and stuck with it as the Canes won 3-1.

Jarvis hit the post a couple of times Monday. He also found the net at just the right time, setting up what would be a frenetic finish.

Jarvis, 22, was a 33-goal scorer in the regular season. In some ways, he’s a junior version of Aho in the way he goes about his business on the ice, the way he plays a 200-foot game, the way he can lift a team.

“I had a lot of chances tonight. It was nice being back with my boy,” Jarvis said with a glance toward Martinook. “He always helps me get out of slumps, so it’s been fun. I’m just happy I can contribute in the postseason.”

Contribute? Jarvis might have helped set up a crusher in the series. Time will tell.