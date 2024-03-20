Why Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan wants an 85 in EA Sports College Football 2024 video game

Memphis football quarterback Seth Henigan just wants to be an 85 overall.

An 85 overall, that is, in the new college football video game — EA Sports College Football 2024 — that will be released this summer.

“The difference between an 85 and an 84, to me, there’s a huge difference," Henigan said Tuesday. "Eighty-five rounds up to 90.”

Henigan spoke after Memphis' first spring practice on Tuesday. He said he hoped to be in the new game when it is released this summer. Players can opt in and receive $600 and a copy of the game.

But he isn't just lobbying for a higher rating in the game. He learned a lot about football schemes from playing.

"I feel like you can learn so much about football just playing a video game. I played that all growing up. You click 'Cover 2' on defense just playing a video game, and then all of a sudden you're in high school and college football talking about Cover 2 and you're like, 'Oh, I remember that from NCAA 14.' I feel like that honestly helped me, growing up and just understanding coverages and concepts, too."

Every FBS team will be in the game, but there isn't yet a player-by-player breakdown of who's in it and who's not.

Henigan figures to be one of the higher-rated quarterbacks in the game. He's coming off a season in which he broke Memphis all-time passing yards record and he figures to break nearly every other career passing record at some point in the 2024 season. He's been the Tigers' starter since the first game of his freshman season in 2021 and this will be his final season.

The Tigers will practice until April 20, when they'll hold the spring game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

"It's awesome that the game's coming back," said Henigan. "Hopefully we're a good offense."

