Ready to play as Memphis football in a video game? EA Sports College Football 25 is coming.

Good news, Memphis football fans: After more than a decade, you'll soon be able to play as the Tigers in a college football video game.

Memphis officially confirmed it will be in the much-anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 game. The game — the first college football video game since EA College Football 14 in 2013 — is set to be released this summer. So Tigers fans will be able to craft their dynasties and play with Seth Henigan, Roc Taylor and other Tigers stars.

EA Sports announced Thursday that all 134 FBS teams will be in the game. Players can opt in starting on Friday and will each receive $600 and a copy of the game.

While no release date has been set yet, EA announced earlier this month that it would have a "full reveal" in May.

This will be the first time you can play the college football game with actual players with their names, and not "QB #9" or "RB #25." Players can opt-out and then won't have their names in the game.

As for the cover? That's still yet to be announced.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ready to play as Memphis football in a video game? It's coming soon.