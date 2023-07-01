Seth Curry, Yuta Watanabe reuniting with ex-Nets Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant by signing with Mavericks, Suns: reports
Seth Curry and Yuta Watanabe, two members of the Nets' 2022-23 roster, are heading to the Western Conference via NBA free agency Friday.
Curry agreed to a two-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Mavs, who reportedly re-signed former Net Kyrie Irving to a three-year deal worth $126 million earlier in the evening, used their $4-plus million bi-annual exception on Curry, according to a report by ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
Watanabe agreed to a contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, reuniting with former Net Kevin Durant.
The 32-year-old Curry, whom the Nets originally acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the February 2022 blockbuster trade -- along with Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks -- for James Harden, averaged 9.2 points over 19.9 minutes while starting seven of 62 regular-season games this past season.
In 19 regular-season games (all starts) after the trade during the 2021-22 campaign, Curry averaged 14.9 point and 2.6 assists over 29.9 minutes.
Watanabe, 28, logged 58 regular-season games (one start) after signing with the Nets late last August and averaged 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16 minutes.