Seth Curry, Yuta Watanabe reuniting with ex-Nets Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant by signing with Mavericks, Suns: reports

Jan 15, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (30) and forward Yuta Watanabe (18) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Curry and Yuta Watanabe, two members of the Nets' 2022-23 roster, are heading to the Western Conference via NBA free agency Friday.

Curry agreed to a two-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Mavs, who reportedly re-signed former Net Kyrie Irving to a three-year deal worth $126 million earlier in the evening, used their $4-plus million bi-annual exception on Curry, according to a report by ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Watanabe agreed to a contract with the Phoenix Suns, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, reuniting with former Net Kevin Durant.

The 32-year-old Curry, whom the Nets originally acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in the February 2022 blockbuster trade -- along with Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks -- for James Harden, averaged 9.2 points over 19.9 minutes while starting seven of 62 regular-season games this past season.

In 19 regular-season games (all starts) after the trade during the 2021-22 campaign, Curry averaged 14.9 point and 2.6 assists over 29.9 minutes.

Watanabe, 28, logged 58 regular-season games (one start) after signing with the Nets late last August and averaged 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16 minutes.