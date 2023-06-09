Seth Curry on free agency options from Charlotte Hornets to teaming with Steph Curry

ROEBUCK — "You never know in this league," said Seth Curry at the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am on Friday. More than most NBA players, the Charlotte native knows exactly what that statement means. It's one way to encapsulate his entire basketball career.

In college, he transferred from Liberty to Duke. He went undrafted in 2013 and worked his way up from the then-NBA D-League (now G League) to become a fringe player in the NBA. He eventually broke through to become a regular rotational player and signed a four-year, $32 million contract with Dallas in 2019. Not only has he become a quality NBA player, but he's also established himself as one of the league's best shooters.

So when he was asked about his impending free agency and following in his father's footsteps by playing for his childhood team, the Charlotte Hornets, he didn't rule anything out.

"You always think about it. Growing up a Hornets fan, watching my dad play, you always think about one of us wearing that No. 30 Hornets jersey in the modern era," Curry said. "But like I always say, you never know in this league."

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets NBA player and former Liberty University and Duke University player, during the BMW Charity Pro-Am at Thornblade Club in Greer, S.C. Thursday, June 8, 2023. Amateurs, celebrities, and professionals are playing at Thornblade Club in Greer, S.C. and The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg June 8 through 11.

Because of his experience in the NBA, Curry is making sure to not get ahead of himself when it comes to the free agency process.

"It's still early on in the summer. The NBA Finals are still going on right now, so we're still getting a gauge of the market and everything that's happening with free agency," he said. "Towards the end of June, I'll have a clearer picture of the options I'm going to have."

Despite his cautious approach, Curry didn't shy away from expressing love for his father's former team, "I've always loved the Hornets. If I wasn't in the league that would be my favorite team. ... so we'll see what happens," he said.

Dell Curry, left, with sons Stephen Curry and Seth Curry in 2019.

Dell Curry is the color commentator for the Hornets' broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast.

Though Seth Curry has stated on the "Dubs Talk" podcast that teaming up with his brother Steph Curry wouldn't be his preferred choice, he did consider the hypothetical of playing with Steph, when asked about who would wear No. 30.

"I mean, hypothetically, who knows? Probably him. Steph's going to have his jersey retired in Golden State and he'll be in the Hall of Fame, so it's hard to see him wearing any other number, to be honest," Curry said.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Seth Curry on free agency from Hornets to teaming with Steph Curry