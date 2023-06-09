Who is set for a Rutgers football official visit this weekend? Check out the monster list of talent expected on campus

After landing three commitments last weekend during their first round of official visits, Rutgers football is primed for another big weekend of official visits.

Last Saturday, Miami three-star offensive lineman Raynor Andrews committed to Rutgers, becoming the first verbal of the weekend. Then on Sunday, the brother duo of Tyclean Luman and Tycoolhill Luman – also from Miami – committed to the Big Ten program as the end of their official visits.

This week features several four-star recruits on campus who are un-committed, headlined by Nyier Daniels, Jamari Howard and William Love. In addition, three Rutgers commits (Matthew Ogunniyi, Gabe Winowich and Sam Pilof) will be on campus for their official visits.

Scroll down and check out what players will be on campus this weekend for their Rutgers football official visits:

Nyier Daniels

Jack Hines

Matthew Ogunniyi

Ohifame Ijeboi

Gabe Winowich

DK Gilley

Jamari Howard

Antonio White

Montele Johnson

Willy Love

Trelain Maddox

Sam Pilof

Devon Baxter

Aaris Bethea

Makai Byerson

Mason Carter

