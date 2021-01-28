Sergio Garcia opens six under par at Dubai Desert Classic as he eyes a place in Ryder Cup squad

Sergio Garcia is two shots off the lead through the first round at the Dubai Desert Classic - Warren Little /Getty Images Europe

Collin Morikawa was still three years away from being born when a 15-year-old Sergio Garcia made his first cut on the European Tour.

Yet the American soon discovered that, despite being out here for more than two-and-half decades, the veteran Spaniard still has the hunger and desire.

There is a simple explanation for that; if there is a spring in that bouncing step of his and it is only January, then it must be a Ryder Cup year.

As the leading points-scorer in the history of the biennial dust-up, the 41-year-old never has bothered to make any secret of his blue-and-gold obsession and after a 66 in the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic here at the Emirates, he declared his determination to make a 10th appearance at Whistling Straits in September.

“I want to qualify for that team by playing great golf and this was a pretty good start,” he said.

On Wednesday, Europe captain Padraig Harrington gave what suspiciously resembled an early nod to Garcia that he will be in his Wisconsin dozen regardless. “To be honest, I never worry about Sergio's form,” the Irishman said. “When it comes to the Ryder Cup, Sergio knows exactly what he's doing.”

Yet as pleased as he was to hear Harrington’s vouch of support - in truth, the pair have endured a rocky relationship in the past - Garcia was keen to set out his stall. “It’s nice to hear Padraig say how much he wants me there,” he said. “He knows me, he knows how much the Ryder Cup means to me and how much I want to be part of it again, and what I bring to the team.

“Thomas Bjorn [the 2018 captain] put it very well last time by saying I bring a lot more than just my game, because of the energy I inject into the teamroom. I appreciate that sort of thing very much, because, of course I like to think it’s true.

Sergio Garcia of Spain tees off on the eighth during Day One of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Warren Little /Getty Images Europe

“I will be trying my hardest to make the team without having to rely on a captain's pick. I’m sure I can do that because I’m in a very good place with my game just now.”

The evidence was scribbled all over a scorecard featuring six birdies and no bogeys. Garcia won this title in 2017 on his way to breaking his major drought at that year’s Masters. He has fallen to 46th in the world in the meantime, but it would be wrong to assume he has tailed away after his career-defining victory.

He has actually won five times since - albeit in mid-ranking events - and, of course, put in that remarkable performance in Paris when he surpassed Sir Nick Faldo in the Cup’s all-time scoring charts, hauling himself to 25.5 points.

Garcia lifted the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour in his fourth-last start in October, but was distraught to miss the next month’s Masters after testing positive for coronavirus. “It was the first time I was not at Augusta for 22 years and it made be doubly focused for 2021,” Garcia said.

Every aspect of his game looked sharp yesterday, with the highlight perhaps the eight-iron from 168 yards to six inches on the sixth (his 15th). It was vintage Garcia and on a sunbaked day he left the two top-five golfers in the world playing alongside firmly in the shade.

Morikawa, the USPGA champion, shot a 71, with Tyrrell Hatton on four-over with a 76. This was definitely not the same Hatton we witnessed cruising to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday, a win that took him to fifth in the rankings.

Garcia is two off the lead held by South African Richard Sterne with American Kurt Kitayama in second. Paul Casey is on five-under, while fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood is on four-under.