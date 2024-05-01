Seneca Walk-off seals a thrilling victory over East Newton 4-3

SENECA, Mo. — The Seneca Indians and the East Newton Patriots hit the diamond on Tuesday evening for a Big 8 matchup as the end of the regular season nears.

A Walk-off from Grant Houchin clinched the Indians a close 4-3 win over East Newton. Seneca improved to 16-9 on the year. While the Patriots dropped to 8-15 on the season.

Seneca jumped on the scoreboard early in the first inning with a two-RBI single from Houchin as the Indians took a 2-0 lead.

Then in the third inning, a hit into a fielder’s choice from Roman Miller brought home a run. Seneca now pushed their lead to 3-0.

But, East Newton found some rhythm in the fifth inning as Kolt Walters singled one up the middle to have Luke Cook and Brinnen VanLue score. They are within one.

In the top of the seventh, the Patriots scored the tying run from a Braiden VanLue chopper to centerfield and his brother Brinnen scored. In the bottom of the seventh, Seneca had a chance to walk it off. The Indians do as Houchin laid down a bunt that led to an error from East Newton and Hagen Ginger sprinted home to score the game-winning run.

The Patriots pitcher Brinnen VanLue started the game where he gave up eight hits on three runs over six innings pitched while striking out six batters.

On the offensive side, Brinnen VanLue, Braiden VanLue, Will Eichelberger, Braxton Wolfe and Josh Mathis all collected one hit. Kolt Walters led the way as he went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

For Seneca, Grant Houchin earned the win while surrendering one hit and one run in one innings pitched and with one strikeout. Drew Sherwood started the game giving up five hits and two runs over six innings and six strikeouts.

Sherwood led the Indians going 3-for-4 at the plate with one run scored. Houchin went 2-for-3 along with three RBIs. Hagan Ginger was 2-for-4 and scored two runs.

East Newton will be at home to host Nevada on Friday, May 3rd at 4:30 p.m.

Seneca will be back in action on the road in Aurora to take on Parkview at 12:30 p.m. and Aurora at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.