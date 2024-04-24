Advertisement

Semenyo scores to help Bournemouth beat Wolverhampton 1-0

Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina, left, and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth in Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    1/5

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina, left, and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth in Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola,front, applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth in Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. ( Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    2/5

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola,front, applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth in Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. ( Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Bournemouth's Alex Scott, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England,. (David Davies/PA via AP)
    3/5

    Britain Soccer

    Bournemouth's Alex Scott, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England,. (David Davies/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Singer-songwriter and Wolverhampton Wanderers fan Robert Plant smiles during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England,. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    4/5

    Britain Soccer

    Singer-songwriter and Wolverhampton Wanderers fan Robert Plant smiles during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England,. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Gary O'Neil walks before the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday April 24, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    5/5

    Britain Soccer Premier League

    Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Gary O'Neil walks before the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday April 24, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mario Lemina, left, and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth in Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola,front, applauds after the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth in Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. ( Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Bournemouth's Alex Scott, left, and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England,. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Singer-songwriter and Wolverhampton Wanderers fan Robert Plant smiles during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Molineux in Wolverhampton, England,. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach Gary O'Neil walks before the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Wednesday April 24, 2024. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Antoine Semenyo scored to help 10-man Bournemouth beat Wolverhampton 1-0 on Wednesday in a Premier League match involving another contentious refereeing decision.

Wolves had a would-be equalizer by Hwang Hee-chan disallowed in the second half after referee Stuart Attwell adjudged Matheus Cunha to have fouled Justin Kluivert in an off-the-ball incident in the build-up.

Attwell was the Video Assistant Referee in the spotlight after denying Nottingham Forest three penalties in their 2-0 loss at Everton on Sunday. Nottingham questioned his integrity because the club said Attwell is a fan of Luton, which is battling with Forest to avoid relegation.

Cunha's foul was not spotted in real time but Attwell opted to give the foul following advice from VAR Darren England to watch it again on the pitchside monitor at Molineux.

Semenyo scored from close range in the 37th minute after Wolves failed to clear.

Attwell showed a straight red card to Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez for a foul on Matt Doherty in the 79th minute.

Former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant, who is a longtime Wolves fan, was in attendance.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer