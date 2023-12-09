Seiling quarterback Kaden Manuel runs over Velma-Alma leading Wildcats to Class B title

BETHANY – Kaden Manuel made sure a state title didn’t slip out of his reach this time.

The Seiling senior quarterback remembered the disappointing feeling of settling for a runner-up trophy last season, so he did exactly what he needed for a different result.

He scored every one of his team’s touchdowns.

Seiling rolled past Velma-Alma, 48-16, for the Class B state title Friday night at Southern Nazarene University Football Stadium with seven touchdowns from Manuel. The Wildcats captured their first state championship since 1988 and the first under seventh-year coach Gary Manuel, Kaden’s father.

More: Three and out: How Oklahoma high school football's top Week 15 games were won

Seiling's Kaden Manuel leaps over Velma-Alma's Langston Walker on his way to score. touchdown during the Class B high school football championship game between Velma-Alma and Seiling at SNU in Bethany, Okla., Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Kaden tallied 27 carries for 355 yards. He also completed six of nine pass attempts for 64 yards, but he rarely needed to throw the ball because of his electric game on the ground.

Senior receiver Langston Walker led Velma-Alma with 13 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats wrapped up the season 15-0, claiming the gold ball only one year after finishing second to Laverne.

Note: This story will be updated.

More: 1,868 miles. A Panhandle legacy. Hooker's trip to Class A football finals has it all.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Seiling routs Velma-Alma in Class B