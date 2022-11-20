'Seen enough of Kevin Stefanski': Angry Browns fans react on social media after Bills loss

The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Detroit.

The loss drops Cleveland to 3-7 on a season that is quickly looking like one to forget for the Browns.

Did the Browns win?:Browns season continues downward spiral in loss to Buffalo Bills

On Sunday, Browns star running back Nick Chubb failed to find success running the ball, getting 14 carries for just 19 yards.

But the loss is due to much more than just Chubb's quiet day. Here's how fans reacted to the Browns losing 31-23.

Enough of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

It’s like I don’t want to start over with a head coach but I think I’ve seen enough of Kevin Stefanski! #Browns — Deron (@DeronB4) November 20, 2022

Where was Myles Garrett for the Browns?

Idk what to say. We start the game so well and the play calling is right on the money but something keeps bogging down and it gets away from us (Browns) special teams is wack. They can’t stop the run on defense. No sign of Myles Garrett past 1st quarter. #Browns #CLEvsBUF — Drake (@scorpiock8) November 20, 2022

I love Myles Garrett so much and his talent is undeniable. But seriously, where has he been in the second half for most of the year??? — ❌olly Rose (@Molly_RoseCLE) November 20, 2022

At least Amari Cooper looked good for the Browns

Amari cooper is a top 10 receiver but y’all ain’t ready for that conversation — Cmitch‼️ (@CmitchCLE) November 20, 2022

Amari Cooper had a day, unfortunately the Browns didn’t — CHRIStmas 🎅🏽 (@CPH252) November 20, 2022

The Bills beat the Browns with running backs James Cook, Devin Singletary

The #Bills won the game with their RBs being the main reason for that.



Devin Singletary: 18 rushes: 86 yards, 1 TD

James Cook: 11 rushes, 86 yards. They combined for 172 yards on the day. — Nervous Szn (@BillsByBryce) November 20, 2022

The Browns have a below-average coaching staff

The #Browns get blown out by Miami and Pats, wasn’t really close w the Bills, how below average is this coaching staff? — Anthony Slabaugh (@tslab7) November 20, 2022

Deshaun Watson better be worth it for the Browns

The #Browns are sacrificing everything, everyone, the present and the future for Deshaun Watson.



He better be worth it. — Zeke Monea (@mzm10910) November 20, 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Angry Browns fans react on social media after Bills loss