SEE IT: Mets’ Luis Torrens turns incredible double play to secure win over Phillies

The fans in London were treated to as improbable an ending as you will ever see.

With the Mets leading 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth, having scored three in the top half of the inning to take the lead, the Phillies had the bases loaded and one out, looking poised to hand the Mets another dagger of a loss.

But on an 0-2 pitch from Drew Smith, Nick Castellanos hit a broken-bat dribbler in front of the plate, and Luis Torrens made magic happen. Torrens sprung up from his stance to field the ball, spun and retreated to touch home plate, and then fired an accurate throw to first to double up Castellanos and give the Mets the win.

In case you missed it, here’s the play that sent the Mets back to the States with a split:

"That was a soft-hit ball right there, so I tried to get the ball as fast as I could, touch home, and throw to first base," Torrens said after the game, via a translator.

And while the catcher was very matter-of-fact about the play, his teammates and coaches were ready to heap on praise.

"I don’t think I’ve seen it before, where the catcher goes out, gets the ball, comes back, touches the plate and still turns two," manager Carlos Mendoza said. "Having the instincts, but at the same time slowing it down, don’t try to be too quick, secure the ball, make sure you step on the plate, and then having the ability to create a lane because the runner is going on the inside part of the baseline, and make that throw. Pretty impressive play."

"That was a heck of a play," added Smith, "and we needed it."

Torrens, 28, was acquired by the Mets on May 31 in a trade with the Yankees, replacing the DFA'd Omar Narvaez, and he's already made quite the impact with the Mets. Aside from this game-winning double play, Torrens also homered twice on Wednesday to help secure a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals.

With Francisco Alvarez's return to the Mets coming sooner rather than later, it would appear likely that the Mets keep Torrens as the backup, likely meaning another DFA for fellow catcher Tomas Nido.