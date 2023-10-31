See Juice Kiffin's adorable Ole Miss football Halloween costume

OXFORD — Juice Kiffin wears many hats around the Ole Miss football facility.

Lane Kiffin's yellow Labrador often leads the team onto the field for gameday warmups. He picks up the kickoff tee once per game when the Rebels play at home. Tuesday, he made a move to make his status as Ole Miss' mascot more official.

The first ever sighting of a landshark! Now I’m officially the mascot pic.twitter.com/FdUC0V4ZMk — Juice Kiffin (@JuiceKiffin) October 31, 2023

Juice shared a photo of him dressed as a Landshark for Halloween on social media. The Rebels' original Landshark Defense of the late 2000s was fearsome. We're not sure we'd apply the same descriptor to Juice's costume.

He wasn't the only Rebel in the Halloween spirit. Ole Miss assistant basketball coach Wes Flanigan shared a video of several Ole Miss players working out in full get-up.

Goons and Goblins in Da Sip! Happy Halloween from the Rebs! Hotty Toddy pic.twitter.com/X4pAmF8c2w — Coach Wes Flanigan (@CoachFlanigan) October 31, 2023

