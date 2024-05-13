SEE IT: Giants unveil logo to be worn in celebration of franchise's 100th season

When the Giants hit the field this season, they’ll be the fourth franchise in league history to reach the 100-year mark in the NFL.

The team will be holding numerous special events and tributes throughout the year to honor the historic achievement, and among them is a special logo that will be worn on the team’s jerseys throughout the campaign.

According to a team press release, the logo seen below was created to showcase the franchise's rich history with the background shield inspired by the shape of the Polo Grounds and with the zeros designed in the outline of Giants Stadium.

At the base is a re-creation of the team's classic logo, representing every player who has worn the Giants uniform. The player is overlaid on a football which is named "The Duke" in honor of Wellington Mara and features eight laces to symbolize the team's championships.

The team also revealed a couple of events which will take place later this year, including a 100th Season Themed Day at Yankee Stadium and Giants 100: A Night With Legends at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Starting in July, they'll also be unveiling a list of the Top 100 Players in franchise history as compiled by NFL historians, media members and fan contributors.

“The entire Mara family is proud to commemorate the 100th season of Giants football,” team president and CEO John Mara said. “As we reflect on this landmark season, I think about my family, and most specifically my father, grandfather, and uncle who dedicated their entire lives to the Giants and the NFL.

"We would not be who we are without their vision and leadership. When we became partners with the Tisch family in 1991, our franchise grew even stronger. Together, the Mara and Tisch families are proud to celebrate the history of our franchise as we look to the future of Giants football.”